(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hired about 20 banks to help it raise the money it needs to finance the extensive restructuring unveiled last week.

The Swiss bank announced the syndicate in a statement Monday that confirmed a Bloomberg story over the weekend. It had already picked Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale SA as lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Credit Suisse is seeking to raise 4 billion francs ($4 billion) and the Saudi National Bank has already committed to roughly a third of the offer, becoming a big shareholder in the bank. The Zurich-based lender, which today has about the same market capitalization as much smaller cross-town rival Julius Baer Group Ltd., is slashing the workforce by 17% and breaking up its investment banking unit.

The announcement triggered the biggest single-day decline on record, with the shares tumbling 19%, as investors weighed the dilutive impact of the capital increase, the high costs of the plan and the modest return predictions.

Read More: Credit Suisse’s Radical Reboot Risks Falling Short for Investors

Credit Suisse’s new Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi held a due diligence call for the capital increase -- dubbed as project Ghana -- with a group of FIG and ECM bankers on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. On top of the lead banks, it invited another long list of lenders to help with the underwriting of newly issued shares.

The syndicate announced Monday includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole SA, Barclays Plc, Banco Santander SA, ABN Amro Bank NV along with Franco-German bank Oddo, ING Groep NV and Commerzbank AG, Mediobanca, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Bank of America Corp.

The number of banks helping with the capital increase is high, given its relatively small size. Participating in rights issues of banks is widely seen as a lucrative mandate for investment banks as they seek to move up in league tables. For financial institutions giving mandates to each other for strategic initiatives such as deals or rights issues is also a tool used to manage relationships.

Financial institutions are intertwined and work together on a daily basis from interbank lending to cash management to bond issuance and custodial services. The risk to signing up to a capital raise is a crash in a company’s share price. If the underwriter doesn’t manage to sell off the shares, they will end up on its own books.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.