(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Yogesh Amle, a technology banker from Bank of Montreal in San Francisco, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News.

Amle, a managing director, will start next week as the head of software, Americas, the memo said, which was signed by Brian Gudofsky, the global head of technology at the bank.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Amle had been BMO’s global head of software and previously worked at boutique technology bank, Union Square Advisors. He started his career at JPMorgan Chase & Co., the memo said.

“Yogesh has been involved in a number of high-profile transactions in the software space,” Gudofksy said, including deals such as Dell International’s spinoff of VMWare Inc. and Thoma Bravo’s take-privates of Proofpoint and RealPage.

Credit Suisse has been in recruitment mode after losing scores of bankers last year. Amle will join bankers including Dan McDow, the global head of software, as well as Michael Nemeroff and Andrew Delia on the software team.

Earlier this week, Credit Suisse promoted David Wah and Jens Welter to be co-heads of banking, which includes M&A, industry and country coverage, while Harold Bogle was named chairman of investment banking and capital markets.

