(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Mike Dunne as global head of power and renewables investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Dunne, who will join in March, will be based in New York and report to Rob Santangelo and Randy Bayless, the bank’s global co-heads of energy and infrastructure investment banking, according to the memo.

A representative for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo, declining to comment further.

Credit Suisse has been rebuilding its ranks after several high-profile departures following scandals this year involving Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. The bank hired Emre Gunalp as global co-head of diversified industrials and Eric Francois as managing director in biotechnology investment banking.

Dunne is joining from Bank of America Corp., which he joined in 2002, where he most recently served as a managing director in global energy and power. He helped direct the bank’s renewables coverage and the energy transition efforts, leading more than $100 billion in M&A deals, according to the memo.

