(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired financial services investment banker Chris Sanger from Evercore Inc. in New York to focus on U.S. bank deals.

Sanger will join as a managing director and head of Americas banks for the Swiss bank, according to an internal company memo Monday signed by Alejandro Przygoda, global head of financial institutions.

Sanger will be based in New York reporting to Jim Spencer, head of America’s financial institutions.

A representative for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo. A representative for Evercore didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The hire comes as regional banks in the U.S. look to strike deals to bulk up in the face of low interest rates, technology shifts and tepid growth.

Sanger has advised on deals including FCB Financial Holdings Inc.’s sale to Synovus Financial Corp. in 2019 and TIAA’s takeover of EverBank Financial Corp. in 2017, according to the memo.

Sanger joined Evercore in 2017 from UBS Group AG and also previously worked at Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch, the memo shows.

