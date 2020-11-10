(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hired former JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Juliana Pagetti as a managing director for its international wealth-management unit in Brazil.

Pagetti started at Credit Suisse this month and will be based in Sao Paulo, where she’ll lead the ultra-high-net-worth desk for onshore clients, the bank said Tuesday.

Her hiring is part of an effort to replace a team of about a dozen executives who left after the July appointment of Marcello Chilov as head of wealth management in Brazil. Departures included the division’s former chief, Marco Aurelio Abrahao, who plans to join a multifamily office, people familiar the matter said this month.

Credit Suisse had already recruited Luciano Telo, who was chief investment officer for XP Inc.’s wealth advisory business, to replace Sylvio Castro, who also left the Zurich-based bank. Enio Shinohara was hired recently as the head of funds solutions and business development at Credit Suisse’s wealth-management unit in Brazil.

Read more: Credit Suisse’s Ex-Brazil Wealth Team Is Hiring 80 for New Firm

Pagetti was JPMorgan’s head of onshore private banking in Brazil when she left in 2018 after almost two decades at the New York-based firm. She most recently was a partner at Tera Capital, a family office founded by partners of Patria Investments.

