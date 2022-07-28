(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired former Lazard Ltd. banker Maxence de Gennaro to focus on consumer and retail mergers in the Americas.

De Gennaro will start in August reporting to Steve Geller and Cathal Deasy, global co-heads of M&A, according to an internal memo.

With almost 20 years of experience as a banker, he was previously co-head of consumer and retail at Lazard. He worked on deals including Reynolds American Inc.’s sale to British American Tobacco Plc in 2017, the memo shows. He worked at Lazard from 2001 to 2019, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority data.

A representative for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo.

The Swiss bank announced this week that asset management head Ulrich Koerner would take over as chief executive officer from Thomas Gottstein, who resigned after two years.

Read more: Credit Suisse Tries a New CEO and New Plan as Losses Mount (2)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.