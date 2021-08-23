(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Emre Gunalp as global co-head of diversified industrials investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Gunalp will be based in New York and report to Douglas Pierson, head of the global industrials group, Americas. Gunalp will share coverage responsibilities with London-based Greg Dalle, who also serves as co-head of the EMEA industrials & energy group, according to the memo from Pierson and fellow executives David Miller and Harold Bogle.

A representative for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo, declining to comment further.

The hire comes as Credit Suisse has suffered several departures this year in the fallout from scandals surrounding Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. Among those with a background in industrials who exited were Jason Wortendyke and William Young, who went to Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., respectively.

Gunalp, who will start Sept. 7, is rejoining the bank after seven years at BNP Paribas SA. At BNP, he focused on the diversified industrials sector/clients, while building the bank’s broader investment banking capabilities. His clients in M&A situations for diversified industrial companies have included General Electric Co. and 3M Co.

