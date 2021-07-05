(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG named Joanne Hannaford as its new chief technology and operations officer, appointing her to the bank’s executive board in the first major hire for the bank’s new chairman.

Hannaford’s appointment is effective Jan. 1, when current COO James Walker will step down and relocate to the U.S. as deputy chief executive officer of the bank’s entity there, according to a press release. Hannaford, who joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., will be based in Zurich and lead the bank’s digital and IT strategy.

“Technology is and will increasingly be a key success factor in financial services and with her skills, Joanne is well positioned to lead our strategic efforts going forward,” Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said in the statement.

Hannaford is the fourth executive board change the bank has made in as many months. Lara Warner, Brian Chin, and Eric Varvel have all stepped down from their positions this year, with some leaving the bank.

Horta-Osorio, just two months on the job, must chart a way through one of the most difficult periods at the lender since the financial crisis, after dual blow- ups at Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital sparked anger from investors and caused regulators to step in.

Hannaford held a number of senior roles across Goldman Sachs’ engineering department in London and New York and was named a partner in 2014, according to the statement.

