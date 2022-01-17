(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG informed Switzerland’s financial market regulator that Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio had resigned and was being replaced by Axel P. Lehman.

The bank has stayed in “close contact” with the regulator since it emerged late last year that Horta-Osorio had breached quarantine rules, Finma said in an emailed statement Monday. It declined to comment further.

Credit Suisse was thrown into fresh turmoil Monday after announcing in a surprise statement overnight that Horta-Osorio had resigned just nine months into the job. He was replaced by Axel P. Lehmann, a Credit Suisse board member who oversees the risk committee but is little known outside Zurich.

