(Bloomberg) -- Spyros Svoronos is leaving Credit Suisse to join Barclays Plc as global co-head of industrials, as the Swiss lender bleeds talent following its sale to UBS Group AG.

Svoronos, who specializes in chemicals deals, will join Barclays investment banking management team and co-lead the industrials group alongside John Lange, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg. He was most recently Credit Suisse’s global head of industrials in investment banking and capital markets.

A representative for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo. A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Svoronos is the latest high-profile Credit Suisse veteran to depart the firm following its forced merger with UBS. David Wah, global head of investment banking, resigned last month. The move also underscores a broader talent shuffle across Wall Street amid a dealmaking slump. UBS is planning to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s 45,000 workforce starting this month, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Read more: The Great M&A Slump Is Shaking Up Giants of Investment Banking

Svoronos has worked on major chemicals deals including Praxair and Linde’s $46 billion merger in 2018. He’s also worked on deals in other sectors including Bayer AG’s takeover of Monsanto Co. in 2018 and Atotech Ltd.’s sale last year to MKS Instruments Inc.

He rejoined Credit Suisse last year after a brief stint at Lazard Ltd., where he was global head of chemicals. He worked at the Swiss bank for more than 20 years prior to departing for Lazard.

Barclays has in recent months filled several senior jobs, including naming Dan Grabos co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas and hiring Ricardo Fernandez to be head of investment banking for Mexico.

(Adds additional Barclays appointments in final paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.