(Bloomberg) -- Iqbal Khan, who leads the international wealth-management unit at Credit Suisse Group AG, is exiting the bank, with Philipp Wehle set to replace him.

Wehle, who joined Credit Suisse in 2005, has been chief financial officer of the unit since its inception in 2015, the company said in a statement Monday. He previously held finance and strategy senior management roles in Credit Suisse’s Swiss business and international private banking divisions.

Wehle “is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team, reinforcing the team’s performance culture with strong personal values,” Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam said in the statement. “Philipp is an outstanding leader and manager, with an impeccable track record of generating strong revenue growth while driving cost and capital discipline.”

Khan has been chief executive officer of one of the biggest profit centers at the bank. Credit Suisse had split its key international private-banking unit into several new regions last year to boost local decision-making in the hunt for new business. It already has separate Asian and Swiss wealth units, with the combined entities contributing about 40% of revenue.

Khan joined the Swiss bank in 2013 from Ernst & Young and was named head of the bank’s international wealth-management unit when it was created. He was among the shortlist of candidates eyed as a potential replacement for Julius Baer Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Hodler.

