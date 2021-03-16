(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG said it recorded its best start to a year in more than a decade in terms of pretax income as its investment banking unit benefits from strong capital markets issuance and trading performance.

Revenue at the securities unit rose more than 50% in the first two months of the year, the Swiss lender said Tuesday ahead of a presentation Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein is scheduled to deliver at the annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference.

Credit Suisse said it recovered $50 million recently of a $140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last year, the now defunct trade finance firm with which it ran a group of supply chain finance funds. The funds, which were frozen earlier this month, plan to return more capital to investors in coming months, the bank said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.