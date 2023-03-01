(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s global co-head of leveraged-finance origination and restructuring, Jeb Slowik, has resigned for a senior role at Mizuho Financial Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Slowik, who is based in New York and had been in the Credit Suisse role since August 2020, had worked at the Swiss lender since 2001, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show.

Representatives for Mizuho and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Slowik didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

He’s the latest in a spate of senior-banker departures following the lender’s announcement of plans to spin off its Credit Suisse First Boston investment-banking arm. Other recent exits include US loan capital markets co-heads Ryan Williams and Matthew Fishman.

Slowik was among a cohort of Credit Suisse bankers who reneged on agreements to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in early 2017.

