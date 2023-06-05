(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG, which is waiting for its takeover by UBS Group AG to close this month, has lost three US-based managing directors to rivals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Craig Jeffers has resigned to join Banco Santander SA, while Phil Tamplin is joining Mizuho Securities USA, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. They are both leveraged finance bankers.

Technology banker Pushkar Batra will join Deutsche Bank AG in New York as a managing director and head of tech services, the people added.

Representatives for Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Mizuho declined to comment.

Tamplin had worked at Credit Suisse for a decade, while Jeffers had been there for the past six years, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Batra worked in the US for nine years at Credit Suisse and also held earlier roles in London and Mumbai, according to LinkedIn.

The departures come on the heels of several equity capital markets bankers leaving Credit Suisse in recent weeks, including Niron Stabinsky and Jill Ford. Several senior Credit Suisse bankers are also leaving the firm for Banco Santander, Bloomberg News reported last month.

