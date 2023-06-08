Credit Suisse Loses Two More Investment Bankers in US to Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- The tally of Credit Suisse Group AG investment bankers in the US leaving for rivals ahead of the company’s takeover climbed to at least eight this week, with one going to Deutsche Bank AG and another to Barclays Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Credit Suisse’s deal to be bought by UBS Group AG is expected to close imminently. The completion, now set for as soon as June 12, was delayed by negotiations between UBS and the Swiss government over the terms of a state guarantee for losses it might incur, Bloomberg News has reported.

Nick Williams, a managing director in equity capital markets in New York, has resigned to join Deutsche Bank, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Arnoud Boksteijn, a managing director in industrials, is going to Barclays, they said.

A spokesperson for Barclays confirmed Boksteijn has been hired. Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Williams had been at Credit Suisse for more than a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. Boksteijn had been at the bank since 2021 and worked at Rabobank before then, his LinkedIn page showed.

Before Boksteijn and Williams, at least six other Credit Suisse bankers in the US had resigned to join competitors this week including Banco Santander, Mizuho Securities USA and Wells Fargo & Co.

