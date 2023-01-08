(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has lost two more senior private bankers in Hong Kong as attrition continues at the Swiss bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mandy Loo, a managing director for the China market, and Howard Wu, a team leader for Greater China investment consultants, have both left the bank, said the people, asking not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak publicly. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Singapore confirmed the departures.

Loo has been with the firm for over a decade, while Wu joined Credit Suisse about 18 years ago, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Credit Suisse has seen a slew of senior banker departures as it is undertaking a sweeping overhaul of its business following years of scandals and management missteps.

The new strategy includes plans to spin out its capital markets, advisory and leveraged finance businesses into a boutique unit under the Credit Suisse First Boston branding, while integrating its remaining trading businesses more closely with the wealth management business.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.