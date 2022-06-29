(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hired Rick Wolfgram as a managing director within its technology investment-banking group.

Wolfgram, who’s based in San Francisco, will report to Brian Gudofsky, the Swiss lender’s global head of technology investment banking, according to a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. A spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents, declining to comment further.

Wolfgram was most recently a managing director at Truist Financial Corp., where he led internet and digital media investment banking. He’s worked on transactions including initial public offerings for Coursera Inc., DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., NerdWallet Inc., Udemy Inc. and Snap Inc., as well as a high-yield offering for Cars.com Inc., Gudofsky said in his memo. Wolfgram joined Truist in 2012 after working at ThinkEquity.

Earlier this month, David Miller, Credit Suisse’s global head of investment banking and capital markets, said the Zurich-based firm plans to hire roughly 40 managing directors as part of its broader effort to rebuild.

