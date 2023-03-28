(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG named Alberto Rojas as senior economist for emerging markets as Alonso Cervera, who leads economic research for Latin America, retires.

Rojas, who joined Credit Suisse in 2014, will work for the firm’s global chief economist Ray Farris, according to a statement distributed on Tuesday. Based in New York, Rojas covered Mexico and Chile for the bank among other markets in the region.

Cervera, one of Latin America’s most well-known economists, will retire at the end of May after more than two decades of service, according to the statement.

The changes come after rival UBS Group AG earlier this month agreed to buy Credit Suisse was for 3 billion francs ($3.3 billion) in a deal brokered by the Swiss government, after the historic lender saw a collapse in confidence after years of management missteps and scandals.

