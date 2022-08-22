(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hired Deutsche Bank AG treasurer Dixit Joshi to become its chief financial officer and elevated Francesca McDonagh as operating chief, in the first big leadership reshuffle under new Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner.

Joshi will take over on Oct. 1, replacing David Mathers who previously announced he’s stepping down. McDonagh, the outgoing CEO of Bank of Ireland Group Plc, was originally hired this year to oversee the Europe, Middle East and Africa region when she joins in September. That role will now fall to wealth management head Francesco de Ferrari, who has run the region in the interim.

The bank’s fourth CEO since 2015, Koerner is trying to move past years of scandals and missteps that have shaken the bank to the core and prompted it to replace its entire management board. The Swiss lender has vowed fundamental changes to the investment bank, and executives are discussing scrapping thousands of jobs as part of a plan to cut $1 billion in costs, Bloomberg reported.

In appointing Joshi, Koerner is tapping an experienced executive who helped stabilize Deutsche Bank when it struggled with credit rating downgrades and investor mistrust several years ago, issues the Swiss bank is now facing itself. Joshi had previously worked at Credit Suisse in New York and London between 1995 and 2003.

“Dixit has an impressive turnaround track-record, with a broad experience across a range of investment-banking businesses, which will be invaluable on our journey in transforming the investment bank into a highly competitive banking and more sustainable markets business that complements wealth management and the Swiss bank,” Koerner said in a statement Monday.

Read More: Credit Suisse Braces for a Brutal Carve-Up of Investment Bank

Credit Suisse also named Michael Bonacker head of transformation, a key role as the lender seeks to slash costs and decide on strategy. Bonacker joined Credit Suisse in February, after working as adviser for Oliver Wyman and head of corporate development at UBS Group AG. He’ll report to McDonagh.

Koerner rejoined Zurich-based Credit Suisse last year after losing out in a management reshuffle at rival UBS in 2019. He oversaw the asset management unit until taking over as CEO. Michael J. Rongetti will now lead that business in the interim, Credit Suisse said Monday.

