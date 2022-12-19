(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hired former UBS Group AG banker Claude Moser to become group treasurer, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi.

Moser will start his new role on Dec 21 and will be based in Switzerland, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank. Moser succeeds Gian Marco Martino, who will become deputy group treasurer.

Moser joins Credit Suisse from Orbit36 Risk Finance Solutions, a management consulting boutique, where he has served as Vice Chair since 2021. Moser spent 30 years at Swiss rival UBS, most recently as Global Head of Group Asset and Liability Management.

Credit Suisse is currently executing a major strategic overhaul including a $4 billion capital raise and thousands of job cuts, after a string of scandals in recent years sent the company’s valuation to record lows.

