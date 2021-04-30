(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s new chairman said he plans a thorough assessment of the bank’s “strategic options” after the twin hits from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital have eroded confidence.

“We will take the time required for an in-depth assessment of the bank’s strategic options,” Antonio Horta-Osorio, who succeeded Urs Rohner as chairman of Switzerland’s second-largest bank on Friday, said at the annual general meeting Friday. “Then we will decide on a course of action and closely oversee the execution.”

The new chairman backed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who pledged to restore calm at the Swiss bank, saying the recent developments had “left their mark” on him.

Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.

