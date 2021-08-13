(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has proposed to elect Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas to the board of directors during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held on Oct.1, according to a statement on Friday.

If elected, Lehmann would become the new chair of the bank’s risk committee, succeeding Richard Meddings who is currently serving ad interim. The board’s previous risk head Andreas Gottschling stepped down earlier this year in the wake of the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and the wind-down of the bank’s supply chain finance funds linked to the defunct trade-finance firm Greensill Capital.

Lehmann stepped down from his position leading UBS Group AG’s Swiss personal and corporate banking business on Jan. 31 and was most recently non-executive director and a member of the risk committee for UBS. Colombas has been a non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committees for ING Groep NV since 2020.

“They will make an invaluable contribution as we shape the bank’s strategic realignment and enhance our culture of risk management and personal responsibility and accountability,” Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said in the statement.

