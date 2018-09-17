(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG made “some substantial” improvements in its anti-money-laundering controls and avoided a fine as Switzerland’s financial regulator concluded a pair of enforcement proceedings against the nation’s second-biggest bank.

The regulator, known as Finma, ordered the Zurich-based firm to strengthen its internal processes to combat money laundering by ensuring that all information about particular clients can be accessed more easily by bankers, according to a statement Monday. Credit Suisse, led by Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, needs to make those improvements by the end of next year, Finma said.

Authorities had been investigating the bank’s relationships with officials of FIFA, soccer’s governing body, as well as its dealings with Brazilian oil company Petrobras and Petroleos de Venezuela SA. FIFA was was rocked by a corruption probe that erupted in 2015, when dozens of soccer executives were arrested in Swiss police raids and the U.S. Justice Department filed charges relating to bribery allegations involving hundreds of millions of dollars. The regulator said that review covered the period from 2006 to 2016.

Another Finma case focused the bank’s relationship with a so-called politically exposed person.

Credit Suisse “must remediate the relevant control systems and processes, and so prove that higher-risk business relationships and transactions are adequately detected, categorized, monitored and documented," Finma said in the statement.

Since 2015, Credit Suisse has split its legal and compliance units and created a regulatory affairs and compliance unit that reports to the CEO. It’s chief, former investment banker Lara Warner, became a member of the bank’s executive board. The firm also hired an additional 800 people to bolster compliance, and the bank’s board of directors plans to establish a compliance committee.

“We are grateful to Finma for its acknowledgement of the improvements,” the bank said in a separate statement. “We have noted that as a result of this review, Finma has not imposed any fine on Credit Suisse, not ordered any disgorgement of profits or any limitation of business activities.”

