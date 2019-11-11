(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Credit Suisse Group AG appointed David Miller to succeed James Amine as chief of its investment banking and capital markets unit as the business struggles with profitability.

Amine decided to resign as chief executive officer of the division and leave the executive board, taking the role as head of private credit opportunities based in New York. Miller, a 22-year Credit Suisse veteran, will join the executive board.

The moves come after the division swung to a second quarterly loss this year and the Asian trading business also reported a loss. While surprise profit gains at the bank’s global markets division helped group profit increase in the third quarter, the bank gave a downbeat outlook for the rest of the year.

Eric Varvel was appointed chairman of the investment and capital markets unit and Harold Bogle will be the division’s vice chairman.

