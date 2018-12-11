(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is poised to announce it will buy back as much 3 billion francs ($3 billion) of stock over two years and boost the dividend as Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s restructuring comes to an end, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Switzerland’s second-largest lender plans stock repurchases of between 2 billion francs to 3 billion francs and a limited increase to the dividend, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans haven’t been announced yet. The plan will probably be announced at its investor day on Wednesday, the people said.

Thiam is seeking to reward investors who’ve stayed with the bank through a three-year restructuring that’s shifted resources to wealth management and emerging markets while paring back more volatile trading. While he’s making good on last year’s pledge to boost returns, he’s still likely to face questions from investors on growth plans, profitability targets and fixing the trading unit.

Credit Suisse will distribute more through buybacks than dividends to shareholders, one of the people said. Stock repurchases are also subject to market conditions and the bank expects to keep some flexibility in case it wants to invest more in growth opportunities, the person said.

Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported at the weekend that the bank would announce a buyback for more than 3 billion francs, without saying where it got the information.

Thiam said last month that he’s not planning further cuts in the trading unit, while pointing out that wealth management is making money for the business. The bank is targeting a cost base of between 16.5 billion francs and 17 billion francs next year. That’s down from about 17.9 billion francs in 2017.

The bank isn’t planning to unveil major changes to strategy or its structure at the investor day, according to two people familiar with the matter. The bank expects to give an update on 2018 performance and won’t reveal new divisional targets for 2019, the people said.

