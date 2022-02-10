(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG posted its biggest quarterly loss in about four years in a renewed setback for the Swiss lender after large restructuring and litigation charges added to its worst period since the financial crisis.

The Zurich-based bank had a net loss of about 2 billion francs ($2.16 billion) in the three months through December, driven by a pre-tax negative result of about 1.93 billion francs at the investment bank, which was at the heart of the bank’s biggest blow up last year. Earnings also missed estimates at the key wealth management unit.

Credit Suisse is struggling to move past a turbulent year in which it was rocked by the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill scandals and saw its new chairman ousted after only a few months in charge because of quarantine breaches. Now, the Swiss lender needs to reassure clients and its own staff that it can chart a credible path forward and return to profitability after many of its Wall Street peers produced bumper profits.

“Our clear focus remains on the disciplined execution of our new group strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said in a statement. ‘We have set clear financial goals for all our divisions and are now focused on delivering on our strategic objectives.”

The bank had already flagged that it would post a loss for the fourth quarter, after taking a 1.6-billion-franc impairment charge as part of restructuring in the investment bank and exiting the prime business serving hedge funds. It also signaled additional provisions of 436 million francs. The charges are partially offset by gains on real estate sales of 224 million francs.

Adding to the negative outlook, the bank had also already warned that normalizing trading conditions after a frenetic pace of deals and financing during the pandemic would weaken results. Clients in the key wealth unit have been pulling money as they reduce risk, particularly in Asia.

Gottstein and new Chairman Axel Lehmann are struggling to revive confidence among employees and investors after an exodus of talent, which risks extending as recent cuts to bonuses have angered managers.

