(Bloomberg) -- Mike Dunne, a former Bank of America Corp. executive who in December was named global head of power and renewables investment banking at Credit Suisse Group AG, decided not to join the Swiss lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Dunne is joining utility owner NextEra Energy Inc., some of the people said, requesting anonymity discussing the move. He was slated to join Credit Suisse this month and report to Rob Santangelo and Randy Bayless, global co-heads of energy and infrastructure investment banking, according to a memo sent in December.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra declined to comment. NextEra’s market capitalization stood at $164 billion as of Thursday’s close.

Dunne had worked at BofA since 2002, most recently as a managing director in global energy and power. He helped direct renewables coverage and energy-transition efforts, leading more than $100 billion in M&A deals, according to the Credit Suisse memo.

(Updates with NextEra starting in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.