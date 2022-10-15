(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse is looking to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank as it seeks to plug a gaping capital shortfall, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Parts of Swiss Universal Bank that are being considered for a potential sale include, the following, according to FT: a stake in the SIX Group, which runs the Zurich stock exchange; an 8.6% holding in Allfunds, a listed Spanish investment company; two specialist Swiss banks, Pfandbriefbank and Bank-Now; and Swisscard, a joint venture with American Express

The bank will keep its domestic corporate, retail and private banking services in tact, the FT said

Credit Suisse declined to comment to FT; saying it would provide a full update on Oct. 27 when it is set to announce its restructuring plans

