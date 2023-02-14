(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG managing director Samarth “Sam” Chaturvedi has left for a role at Bank of Montreal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Chaturvedi is set to join BMO Capital Markets’ financial sponsors group, led by Blake Holden, after a period of gardening leave, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been announced. He covers firms including Apollo Global Management Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., EQT AB, TA Associates Management LP and TJC LP, also known as The Jordan Co.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and BMO declined to comment.

Chaturvedi has worked at Credit Suisse since 2015 and is based in New York, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records show. His exit follows those of US loan capital markets co-heads Ryan Williams and Matthew Fishman last week, for BMO and American Securities, respectively. BMO Capital Markets has been expanding, including hiring Amit Melwani, a Credit Suisse managing director, last year.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse has experienced a slew of senior defections even after announcing plans to spin out investment-banking operations under its revived First Boston brand.

