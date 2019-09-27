(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s probe into a botched spying operation is homing in on the role of Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The investigation shows that Bouee was involved in authorizing the surveillance of former executive Iqbal Khan, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. While it’s not clear who else might have signed off on the spying, the board is leaning toward sparing Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s job after a top shareholder expressed support for the lender’s senior executives, the person said.

Credit Suisse’s probe is still ongoing into who was ultimately responsible for hiring the investigative firm that followed Khan through the streets of Zurich. The board will conclude the investigation after receiving a final report from an outside law firm, and no final decision has been made, the person said.

The board is being swayed by public statements of support for top management, the person said.

Chicago-based Harris Associates, Credit Suisse’s biggest investor with an 8.1% stake, is among those urging the lender to let the crisis blow over. David Herro, deputy chairman of the firm, said it would “be damaging to CS and its stakeholders to lose any member of senior management over this issue.”

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse has been engulfed by the drama mingling the personal and professional rivalries among the Swiss financial elite. The fate of top officials hangs in the balance as law firm Homburger wraps up the final stages of its inquiry into the matter, which has roiled Zurich’s financial circles in recent days.

A longtime associate of Thiam’s, Bouee’s career has closely followed that of the CEO. They both moved to Prudential Plc in 2008 from Aviva Plc, where they worked together for about four years. Bouee started his career in the French Treasury before he moved to McKinsey & Co. in 2000, where Thiam also worked.

The unfolding drama is Credit Suisse’s biggest scandal of recent years, stemming from its hiring of a private investigator firm to shadow its former employee because of fears he would poach former colleagues after deciding to move to UBS Group AG. A confrontation in downtown Zurich last week between Khan and investigators brought a storm of publicity for the case and complaints to the public prosecutor in Zurich.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Credit Suisse believes Khan broke the terms of his contract, the person said.

The scandal has broken a period of relative calm for Thiam after he navigated a three-year overhaul that saw him pare back volatile trading in favor of wealth management and begin to see stabilization at the global markets unit. The shares have gained about 14% so far this year, outperforming its biggest rival UBS, which have lost about 3%.

Khan is being brought in to co-head UBS’s wealth management business with Tom Naratil and perhaps become a contender one day for the top job. But the recent scandal raises questions about how his relationship with former boss unraveled.

Khan’s departure in July removed a potential successor to Thiam at Credit Suisse, leaving the bank thin on obvious replacements should he be forced to step down. UBS had been galvanized into a search for executives who could potentially succeed Sergio Ermotti earlier this year after the loss of top bankers including Andrea Orcel and Juerg Zeltner.

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner, who has tasked board member John Tiner with leading the internal probe, will move swiftly to take punitive action against the institution’s senior officials if they’re found to be responsible, a person familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

