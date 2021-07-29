(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG reported second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates, adding to Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein’s challenges after the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill scandals hit the bank’s reputation and led to a flood of departures.

Net income fell to 253 Swiss francs ($278 million) from almost 1.2 billion francs a year ago and below expectations for profit of 380 million francs, dragged down by the Archegos-related loss in the investment bank and a slump in trading. Profit was hit for the second straight quarter from the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office, as it absorbed a $653 million hit.

Credit Suisse is seeking to recover from one of the most turbulent periods since the financial crisis after it was rocked by the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals, which caused a $5.5 billion hit and hurt the bank’s standing with investors. Vowing reforms, new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has said the scandals went beyond any he’d lived through over three-and-a-half decades in banking. The lender raised $2 billion from investors to shore up capital and a strategy review is expected later this year.

“We take these two events very seriously and we are determined to learn all the right lessons,” Gottstein said in a statement on Thursday. “We have significantly reduced our risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure and improved the risk profile of our prime services business in the investment bank.”

The bank’s actions to pare risk including downsizing the unit that services hedge funds by a third and cutting ties with clients deemed high risk. This week the Zurich-based lender hired David Wildermuth from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to become the new chief risk officer, replacing Lara Warner, who stepped down among several other key executives after the twin hits of Archegos and Greensill in March.

Fixed-income trading was down 33% from a year earlier, though better than the Wall Street average, as Credit Suisse and its peers face a moderation in the market volatility that helped boost income since the beginning of the pandemic. Equities revenue slumped 17%, even before accounting for Archegos.

The business of advising on deals and capital increases fell by a third. The bank is seeing an exodus of more than 40 senior bankers in the business in a brain drain that could cost Credit Suisse roles on key upcoming deals, its market share and billions in fees. UBS guided that it expects M&A and equity capital-markets activity to remain high in the third quarter.

