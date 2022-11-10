(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG promoted executives in its Asia-Pacific wealth management unit and removed a layer of hierarchy in a revamp after recent senior departures in the group.

“We have flattened the organizational structure,” Benjamin Cavalli, the bank’s regional wealth head, said in a memo, while elevating market group heads who will report to him. Cavalli said he made the decision to simplify the structure “so that we can be more agile and respond quickly to global trends.”

Balakrishnan Kunnambath, market group head for non-resident Indians, is appointed vice chairman and strategic client lead for Southeast Asia and India. Puneet Matta will take the role of market group head for India and NRI, subject to regulatory approval.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Singapore confirmed the contents of the memo.

Read more: Deutsche Bank Taps Credit Suisse’s Young as Asia Wealth Head (1)

The appointments came after Young Jin Yee, Cavalli’s deputy, left to join Deutsche Bank AG. Three private bankers serving the NRI market also earlier this month left for Swiss rival UBS Group AG.

As part of the changes, Martin Loh, the market group head China II, will also take on an expanded role to oversee the Shanghai Branch as part of a consolidation of the Greater China Bank Branch and representative offices under one leadership.

In the mainland, Credit Suisse has harbored ambitions to grow -- hiring private banker Wang Jing from China Merchants Bank Co. to develop its onshore wealth management business in 2020. But the bank has yet to obtain final approval to provide services to wealthy mainland China clients.

Asian Private Banker reported the news earlier.

Highlights of other appointments:

Dominique Boer, market group head Singapore, will take an expanded role to oversee and manage the Singapore booking center. She will also become chief executive officer of SymAsia Foundation, another former role of Young

Johanes Oeni, market group head Indonesia, will also oversee the Malaysia market

Rickie Chan, market group head Hong Kong, will also take on the role of CEO for the Hong Kong branch from Jan. 1

(Updates with background in sixth paragraph. An earlier verstion of this story corrected pronoun in first bullet point.)

