(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG rehired Spyros Svoronos to be head of its global industrials group, roughly eight months after he left the Swiss bank.

Svoronos will start in the third quarter and be based in New York, according to a memo to staff Thursday from David Wah and Jens Welter, to whom he will report. Doug Pierson will still be head of the global industrials group in the Americas, and Greg Dalle and Pierre Lescastereyres will continue as co-heads of the global industrials group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with all three reporting to Svoronos, according to the memo.

Svoronos, who was head of Credit Suisse’s global industrials group in the Americas, resigned from Credit Suisse last summer, joining New York-based Lazard Ltd. in October as global head of chemicals following a period of gardening leave.

The Zurich-based bank “made 52 new managing-director hires across industry coverage and product groups, 14 of whom returned to Credit Suisse,” David Miller, global head of investment banking and capital markets, said in a statement. “Our global industrials group is just one example of where we have been successful in attracting talent, with eight new hires since the start of 2021, including the most recent, Spyros Svoronos as global head.”

The firm has rehired bankers including Saad Rawra and Emre Gunalp.

A Lazard spokeswoman declined to comment.

