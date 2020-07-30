(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it will merge trading and investment banking and combine its risk and compliance functions in Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein’s first major revamp of the Swiss lender.

The bank will integrate its global markets and investment banking and capital markets units into a single division to be named the global investment bank and also combine its chief risk and compliance officer functions, according to a statement on Thursday. The bank said it’s also aiming to save 400 million francs ($438 million) annually from 2022.

Gottstein is simplifying the bank’s complicated structure spanning New York, London, Zurich and Hong Kong, partially rolling back initiatives begun by his predeccesor. The move to once again combine the investment bank and trading business reverses a split which former CEO Tidjane Thiam had enacted five years ago after a slump in revenue. Global firms have long vacillated on whether it’s best to keep investment-banking and trading units together or run them separately.

Gottstein is working to restore calm after a turbulent phase at the bank marked by a damaging spying scandal under Thiam, market volatility caused by the health crisis and a series of deals linked to scandal-hit companies. The bank worked on transactions linked to Luckin Coffee Ltd. and Wirecard AG, while also probing its own supply chain finance funds with links to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund for potential conflicts of interest.

The restructuring marks a victory for global markets and its head Brian Chin, who helped transform the business from a perennial underperformer to a key profit contributor. Its fortunes have diverged from that of the advisory business. Longtime head Jim Amine left earlier this year and was replaced by two-decade veteran David Miller after a run of bad results. Chin will lead the new investment bank and Miller will step down from the executive board.

The bank recently embarked on a wide-ranging assessment of its risk controls, considering centralizing risk management processes because they are too fragmented, often cutting across several business units, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. That’s led to speculation about the future of risk chief Lara Warner, who was known for close ties to Thiam.

Net income of 1.16 billion Swiss francs compared with a Bloomberg analyst estimate of 713 million francs, while the bank’s investment banking and capital markets unit swung to an unexpected profit after three straight quarters of losses. The unit has has barely contributed to the group’s profit since 2018, spurring calls for the division to be merged with trading to save costs.

The pandemic fueled a surge in trading across the globe, allowing Wall Street firms to post record profits or trading results, even as they set aside tens of billions of dollars to prepare for a wave of borrower defaults down the road. Credit Suisse in April had set aside $1 billion to cover the impact of the coronavirus, the biggest such hit in more than a decade.

Key Figures From Credit Suisse’s Second Quarter:

2Q loan loss provisions 296 m francs vs 444 m estimate

2Q Global Markets pretax profit 591 million francs vs estimate 429 million

