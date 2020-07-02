(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has embarked on a wide-ranging assessment of its risk controls as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to bolster oversight at Switzerland’s second-biggest lender.

The bank is considering centralizing risk management processes because they are too fragmented, often cutting across several business units, people familiar with the matter said. The risk structure is currently a topic of discussion at the executive committee level, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Gottstein, who took over in February in the wake of a damaging spying scandal that led to the ouster of Tidjane Thiam, is working to restore calm after a turbulent phase. The bank has worked on deals linked to Luckin Coffee Ltd. and Wirecard AG, two companies embroiled in high-profile scandals. Credit Suisse has also started an internal probe into supply chain finance funds with links to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund.

“Credit Suisse has a strong risk organization with an excellent track record,” the bank said in a statement. “Notwithstanding this, as part of good governance, we are constantly looking at ways to further improve effectiveness and efficiency across our second line of defense structures, including in the risk organization.”

The bank said this is not linked to what it called “unfounded media reports” about Credit Suisse’s supply chain finance funds and its role in helping SoftBank cut its exposure to Wirecard.

Warner’s Review

The review builds on work by Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, who has been seeking to make her mark since being promoted in a shakeup last year. She previously served as chief financial officer and operating officer at the investment bank, and led a review in 2018 into how the bank handled an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2010.

One of the early moves under Warner as risk chief was to change the composition of the global reputational risk committee last fall, which decides on potentially harmful client relationships and transactions that have been escalated from one of the bank’s divisions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Since then, the scandals at Luckin Coffee and Wirecard have further underscored the need for efficient controls at lenders including Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank organized a margin loan for Luckin Coffee founder Lu Zhengyao. In April, Credit Suisse took a large hit in its Asian business, setting aside about $100 million for soured loans which mostly related to three cases, the largest of which was Luckin.

SoftBank Links

The bank also helped sell $1 billion of Wirecard-linked securities last year after questions were raised about the German company’s accounting. SoftBank had initially agreed to buy the convertible debt, but then cut its exposure through a series of transactions. Wirecard last month filed for insolvency, the culmination of a stunning accounting scandal that has rattled financial circles.

Its ties to SoftBank could also become a factor in an internal Credit Suisse probe of its supply chain funds. The investment vehicles hold short-term corporate loans and finance a number of startups backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund. The loans are sourced by Greensill Capital, which is also backed by SoftBank.

The Financial Times reported that SoftBank invested more than $500 million into the funds, raising questions about a potential conflict of interest. Credit Suisse has denied that there was such a conflict.

