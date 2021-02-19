(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s vice-chairman for investment banking and capital markets for Australia Mark Carlile has left the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carlile’s departure was announced internally on Thursday, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Carlile left less than a year after he was elevated from co-head of investment banking and capital markets in the region.

A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Carlile has been with the Swiss bank for more than a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to taking up the bigger role, he oversaw resources deals in Australia at the bank and had advised major commodity companies including Rio Tinto Ltd. and Barrick Gold Corp. He worked at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch before his stint at Credit Suisse.

