(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief executive officer for Brazil, Jose Olympio Pereira, is leaving the firm, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Olympio, who has been at Credit Suisse for more than 17 years, will stay at the bank through the end of the year to help with succession, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The bank is ranked seventh for equity underwriting in Brazil so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The website Pipeline reported the planned departure earlier Wednesday.

(Updates with Credit Suisse ranking in third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.