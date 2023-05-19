(Bloomberg) -- Alonso Cervera, who had been leading Credit Suisse Group AG’s Latin America research department, has been hired by Banco Santander in Mexico.

Cervera was hired as head of economic studies, public policy and communications, according a memo sent by Santander Mexico’s Chief Executive Officer Felipe Garcia Ascencio and seen by Bloomberg.

Cervera declined to comment. Representatives for Santander and Credit Suisse didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

In March, Credit Suisse announced Cervera would retire at the end of May as part of changes to its economic research department.

