(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bank chief, Brian Chin, is set to leave the firm as part of a wider shakeup at the Zurich-based lender that was hard-hit by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

Chin’s exit will be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the moves haven’t been made public.

The bank’s leaders are also discussing replacing chief risk officer Lara Warner while sparing Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein as they tally Archegos-related losses that could reach into the billions. The firm is set to give investors an update on the Archegos fallout this week, two people familiar with the matter have said, and is planning a review of its prime-brokerage business.

Chin was promoted to chief executive officer of the investment bank last year when Gottstein merged the unit with trading operations after the departure of former CEO Tidjane Thiam.

A bank representative declined to comment on Chin’s departure and the other moves. Chin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

