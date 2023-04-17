(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of web3 investment banking Chris McMillan is leaving the firm for a role at TAP Advisors, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based McMillan is set to join TAP, a boutique investment banking and advisory firm, in coming months as managing director and as head of technology, said some of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information. Web3 is tech-industry jargon for internet applications tied to the blockchain, or the digital ledger that enables Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

A TAP Advisors representative declined to comment, as did a representative for Credit Suisse.

TAP, led by partners Karim Tabet, Davis Terry and David Lowham, has advised on deals including last month’s sale of Mint Mobile’s parent company Ka’ena Corp. to T-Mobile US Inc., its website shows.

Credit Suisse has experienced a slew of departures since its forced sale to UBS Group AG. Senior bankers have resigned for roles at rivals including Deutsche Bank AG, Royal Bank of Canada and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

