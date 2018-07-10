(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said senior banker Paul Dexter is no longer with the firm after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior with an intern.

Dexter, a managing director in the merger and acquisitions group, has left the firm, said Karina Byrne, a spokeswoman in New York. The investment bank dismissed Dexter after the investigation revealed previous instances of inappropriate behavior, according to a person briefed on the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel issues.

The bank said last week that Dexter, whom it didn’t name at the time, wasn’t expected to face punishment after the “serious allegations in the complaint were not substantiated.”

Dexter couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

