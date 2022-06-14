(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s Sunil Dhupelia is joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. as co-head of Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets.

Dhupelia, who was previously co-head of APAC ECM and head of equity syndicate at the Swiss bank, will start in mid-September according to an internal memo confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. He will work alongside co-head Peihao Huang and will be based in Hong Kong. A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

JPMorgan’s Gregor Feige, who was co-head of Asia ex-Japan ECM, left the bank earlier this year to join Citigroup Inc.

Separately, JPMorgan named Gautam Sareen as head of the bank’s Asia Pacific alternative equity financing business, the memo showed. He will start in Hong Kong and relocate to Singapore pending local approval.

Credit Suisse is weighing a fresh round of job cuts after warning of a second-quarter loss, Bloomberg News reported last week, as the bank grapples with a slump at its investment banking and trading division. Struggles including a $5.5 billion hit from Archegos, the collapse of partner Greensill Capital and a string of profit warnings in the past two years have weighed on the bank’s shares, which have declined about 32% in the year to date.

The Zurich-based lender has also put the brakes on its China expansion and delayed the launch of its locally incorporated bank by a year, people familiar with the matter have said, as weakness in Asia’s largest economy prompts bank to moderate their growth plans.

Dhupelia joined Credit Suisse in 2018 and was appointed co-head of ECM alongside Johnson Chui last year. He had previously worked for UBS Group AG and Merrill Lynch, and has lived in Hong Kong for almost a decade, the memo shows.

JPMorgan has also seen recent changes in its equity capital markets team, with Murlidhar Maiya taking over as head of ECM for Asia Pacific earlier this year from Francesco Lavatelli, who has relocated to London.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.