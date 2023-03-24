(Bloomberg) -- Mauro Oliveira, a managing director and head of Latin American equities at Credit Suisse Group AG, has been hired by Banco J. Safra.

Oliveira, who has been at Credit Suisse in Sao Paulo for more than 25 years, will be be responsible for the company’s institutional brokerage firm, reporting to Evandro Pereira, according to the bank. He had been holding talks to depart Credit Suisse prior to its emergency acquisition by UBS Group AG earlier this month.

J. Safra, which includes the corporate and investment-banking operations of Grupo Safra, is investing and reorganizing after José Olympio Pereira joined in January as chief executive officer. He is a former CEO of Credit Suisse’s Brazilian unit.

“Mauro will add a lot to this new top-notch team that we are creating — very in-tune with each other,” Olympio Pereira said in a statement. “Without a doubt, we will have a differentiated team in the market.”

J. Safra also recently hired Evandro Pereira, a former partner at Banco BTG Pactual, as head of equities, as well as managing directors Filipe Jorge, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive, and Ricardo Urada, previously at Banco Bradesco BBI.

Banco Safra shareholders in November approved a capital injection of 7.4 billion reais ($1.4 billion) to support its expansion, according to the bank. With the increase, the bank’s equity will be 24 billion reais.

Oliveira is among several top executives departing Credit Suisse in Brazil. Luciana Vergueiro, a private banker in Brazil, is leaving to join the high-net-worth team at Itau Unibanco Holding SA, people familiar with the matter said earlier this year.

The Safra family owns Banco Safra SA in Brazil, Safra National Bank of New York and J. Safra Sarasin in Switzerland. Its real estate holdings include the Gherkin building in London and 660 Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

