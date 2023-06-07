(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG picked Tobias Heller and Claude Harbonn to lead an integration office for Asia Pacific wealth management as it prepares to be taken over by UBS Group AG.

The pair will co-lead the office, with Heller doing it full time and Harbonn doing it in addition to his job as market group head of Malaysia and Indonesia, according to an internal memo sent to staff earlier this week. Spokespeople at the bank couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Alain Bernasconi will succeed Heller and be reappointed as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific wealth management, the memo said.

“As we move closer towards the legal close of the transaction, preparation for Day-1 go live is running at full speed, along with the planning for our integration with UBS,” said the memo, signed by Christian Huber and Benjamin Cavalli head of Asia-Pacific wealth management. “The integration activities are expected to accelerate upon legal close.”

UBS expects to complete its acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as June 12, ending weeks of uncertainty for employees at both banks.

