Credit Suisse’s Koerner Says Bank Will Be Profitable From 2024

(Bloomberg) -- The new Credit Suisse Group AG will become profitable from 2024 onwards as a result of the bank’s radical restructuring, Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said.

The troubled Swiss lender announced a sweeping restructuring plan Thursday that involves $4.1 billion capital raise, the downsizing of the investment bank and thousands of job cuts.

“We want to go through that transformation of the next three years with very strong capital and leave the transformation also with a very strong capital base,” Koerner said in an interview on Bloomberg Television after the bank’s third quarter earnings.

Given current market volatility, Koerner said the bank’s planning for the transformation was “prudent and partially conservative.”

“We do not want to over promise and under deliver, we want to do it the other way around”, he said.

The Swiss bank warned that it will probably record another loss in the fourth quarter because of costs related to its transformation.

It was also paramount that the new bank structure was suitable from a regulatory standpoint. Credit Suisse wants to be trustworthy for its regulators as well, Koerner said.

