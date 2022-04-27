(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG investors are facing the prospect of continued hits to profits in the coming quarters from litigation costs, as the troubled lender works through a backlog of lawsuits from legacy disputes and more recent losses.

The Swiss bank reported its second-straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, driven by more than 700 million Swiss francs ($725 million) in legal expenses.

Read More: Credit Suisse Sheds More Executives After Another Quarterly Loss

While some of that relates to a lawsuit in Bermuda that dates back more than a decade, a string of other cases remain on the roster, ranging from the resolution of financial-crisis era mortgage-backed securities losses to wrangles over defunct Greensill Capital-linked funds. The lender is parting ways with its chief counsel Romeo Cerutti, who has presided over the legal strategy for the past decade.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said Wednesday that the bank had cleared more than 80 cases over the past year and a half, and had settled 13.

“This is a significant progress but there is still more to do,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Manus Cranny.

The litigation costs are proving to be a constant drag on the bank’s efforts to recover from the multi-billion-dollar losses last year stemming from the collapse of Greensill and the implosion of Archegos Capital Management. Outgoing Chief Financial Officer David Mathers on Wednesday warned that there will be further provisions to be booked in coming quarters, though he doesn’t expect the same level as had been posted in the first three months.

The uncertain nature of legal judgments means investors have little visibility for future Credit Suisse earnings.

“I’m definitely not going to make predictions on legal provisions, I’m not a lawyer,” Gottstein said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.