(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG managing director Rui Wang is set to join Deutsche Bank AG in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

The banker will also be a managing director at the German lender and will cover deals in Greater China including mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. He has been in his current role at Credit Suisse for more than five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse declined to comment, while Rui Wang didn’t immediately respond to a request via LinkedIn.

UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse last month in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government, following a collapse in confidence at the lender that threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank is among the most aggressive of Credit Suisse’s rivals in hiring its staff in the region, with the German firm’s head of Asia Pacific investment banking holding meetings in Singapore in recent weeks with a number of employees.

