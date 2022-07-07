(Bloomberg) -- If past crises are any guide, those watching out for a recovery in global initial public offerings may have to wait for some time.

“Many investors haven’t see this combination of high inflation and high rates before,” said Nick Koemtzopoulos, head of equity capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Credit Suisse Group AG.

While “sooner or later, the IPO market usually recovers,” he said, it took 19 quarters after the dotcom bubble burst, 11 after the global financial crisis, three after the Europe’s sovereign-debt crisis and just two after the Covid-19 pandemic for listing activity to bounce back.

Just $116 billion has been raised from listings on global exchanges so far this year, a near 70% drop from a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Surging inflation, and the risk that central banks could trigger recession with their efforts to rein it in, has been depressing valuations and keeping would-be issuers on the sidelines.

Supply Snags

As governments pumped money into global markets to help tide companies through the pandemic, valuations reached record levels, unleashing never before seen levels of IPO activity.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine combined with supply chain snarl-ups, heightened volatility and greater uncertainty on the rates outlook has quickly turned that boom into a bust.

Still, there has already been a smattering of listing activity in recent weeks, as some sellers sally forth to test the market.

Green-hydrogen specialist Industrie De Nora SpA started trading last week, albeit after cutting its valuation expectations, while Spanish renewables firm Opdenergy Holding SA has revived previously-delayed IPO plans.

And in one of the biggest listings of the year, GSK Plc’s consumer health arm Haleon is set to start trading from July 18, at an expected valuation of £40 billion ($49 billion).

“It’s nothing like last year’s boom of course, but if not this year, by next year, many issuers may decide if they’re willing to accept prevailing valuation levels,” Koemtzopoulos said.

