(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG plans to wind down its supply chain finance funds after earlier in the week suspending the funds that invest in products sourced by financier Lex Greensill over “considerable uncertainties” over the valuation of some of the assets.

The Swiss bank said it will make the first payments to investors -- amounting to approximately 80% of the available cash and cash equivalents -- on about March 8 for the Luxembourg-domiciled funds and later the same week for the Liechtenstein-domiciled fund, according to a statement from the bank on Friday.

Credit Suisse earlier this week announced it would suspend redemptions from the funds, one of the largest such freezes ever, after a major insurer for the securities in the funds refused to provide coverage on new notes. The decision sent ripple effects across the globe and prompted Greensill Capital to seek a buyer for its operations. It’s also put pressure on Gupta, an early client of Greensill’s who relied on his firm to finance his network of businesses.

