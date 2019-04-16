(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has already taken Nigerian oil trader Igho Sanomi’s private jet. Now it’s coming for his London apartments.

The Swiss bank is owed about $3 million by Sanomi, who was a guarantor for a credit facility extended to one of his companies, Credit Suisse’s lawyer Andrew Brown said in written submissions to a London court last week. Three properties owned by Sanomi including apartments in Chelsea, west London, and Belgravia, in the heart of London’s diplomatic quarter, have already been identified as assets that may have to be forfeited if he loses.

Sanomi, who wasn’t represented in London court, didn’t respond to emails and Twitter messages seeking comment. His lawyers at Clyde & Co didn’t respond to a request for comment beyond acknowledging they were aware of the application. Sanomi “has not put in any defense or objection to the charging orders,” Brown said.

Sanomi’s company, Taleveras Energy, trades more than 100 million barrels of crude oil annually and is targeting biofuel investments, Bloomberg reported in 2017.

Credit Suisse isn’t the only lender targeting Sanomi’s assets. Banque Cantonale de Geneva has already made a freezing order against the London properties. ING Groep NV is also suing Sanomi for Taleveras’s unpaid debts, according to separate court documents filed in October.

The jet taken from Sanomi was listed for sale.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Beardsworth in London at tbeardsworth@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser, Anthony Aarons

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.